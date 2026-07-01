Benin: the former communication officer of the Democrats, Guy Mitokpè, appointed

Guy Mitokpè, former head of communications for the Democratic Party, was appointed this Wednesday in the Council of Ministers among the personalities called to sit on the Economic and Social Council.

This appointment comes several months after his resignation from the Democratic Party. His resignation occurred a few days prior to the presidential election, in a context marked by the disqualification of Renaud Agbodjo, the party’s candidate for this election.

At the time, Guy Mitokpè justified his resignation primarily by the content of the continuity candidate’s project. According to him, the struggles led by the Democratic Party were largely taken into account.

On the other hand, the former head of communications for the Democratic Party believes that he is still young and has potential to serve the Republic.

The decision made in the Council of Ministers thus marks his official entry into a consultative institution of the Republic. A token of appreciation for the grassroots work done during the presidential campaigns.