World Cup 2026: Riyad Mahrez announces his international retirement after Algeria’s elimination

The adventure of Riyad Mahrez with the Fennecs has come to an end. After Algeria’s elimination against Switzerland (2-0) in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, the Algerian captain has officially announced the end of his international career.

Algeria experienced a painful evening this Friday, exiting the 2026 World Cup after a 2-0 defeat against Switzerland in the Round of 16. This match also marked Riyad Mahrez’s last appearance in the colors of the Fennecs. At the final whistle, the Algerian captain confirmed that he was putting an end to his international career, thus closing a major chapter in the recent history of the national team.

In remarks relayed by La Gazette du Fennec, the 35-year-old player acknowledged the disappointment of an elimination he considers avoidable. “This was my last match with the national team. This match was within our reach. We conceded two goals due to mistakes, and at this level, that costs you immediately,” he shared. With this decision, Riyad Mahrez turns the page after a particularly rich international career. In 120 appearances, the former Manchester City winger scored 40 goals and contributed to one of the greatest successes in Algerian football by winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

A technical leader and captain of the Fennecs for several years, Mahrez leaves behind the image of a decisive player, known for numerous standout performances in the green jersey. His departure now ushers in a new era for the Algerian national team, which will need to rebuild without one of its greatest talents of the last decade.