Benin: Guy Mitokpè appointed member of the Economic and Social Council

Former head of the party Les Démocrates, Guy Dossou Mitokpè has officially joined an institution of the Republic. The Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, appointed him as a member of the Economic and Social Council (CES) representing the department of Atlantique.

Guy Dossou Mitokpè is entering the Economic and Social Council (CES). His appointment was announced following the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. He will serve as a departmental member from Atlantique, representing the National Assembly, alongside Kokou Lucien Houngnibo, Valentin Aditi Houdé, and Cyprien Togni.

This appointment marks a new step in the political journey of the former deputy and ex-official of the party Les Démocrates. A well-known figure in the opposition, Guy Mitokpè has previously served as president of the National Federation of Students of Benin (FNEB), deputy in the 7th legislature, and national secretary for communication of Les Démocrates.

In March 2026, just weeks before the presidential election, he left Les Démocrates, citing “the end of a political cycle.” A few days later, he announced his support for Romuald Wadagni, then a candidate of the presidential majority, after Les Démocrates decided not to support any candidate in the presidential election.

His alignment raised numerous reactions within the political class. However, Guy Mitokpè rejected accusations of opportunism, asserting that his commitment was not motivated by a search for positions. His designation to the Economic and Social Council represents his first appointment within a Republic institution since this political shift.