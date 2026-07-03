Benin: the written exams for the recruitment competition of 150 customs officers are scheduled for July 18.

The General Directorate of Customs announced the date for the written tests of the recruitment competition for 150 customs officers for the year 2024. Candidates declared eligible after the psychotechnical tests are expected on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at CEG Sainte Rita in Cotonou, which is the only examination center.

The General Directorate of Customs has made public the date for the written tests of the recruitment competition for one hundred and fifty (150) customs officers, organized for the year 2024.

In a statement dated July 2, 2026, the customs administration informed that candidates selected after the psychotechnical tests will take the exams on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at CEG Sainte Rita in Cotonou, designated as the sole center for the conduct of the tests.

Candidates are called to be present at 6 o’clock sharp. They must present a valid identification document. The General Directorate of Customs emphasizes the importance of adhering to the call time and specifies that no tardiness will be tolerated.

Furthermore, it reiterates that the subjects for the exams remain those defined in statements n°453-c/DBP/DAFL/DRH/SP dated July 31, 2025, and n°505-c/DGD/DBP/DAFL/DRH/SP dated August 20, 2025.

Below are the exam subjects