Benin: the results of the BEPC exam 2026 announced for this Friday

Candidates for the June 2026 session of the Brevet d’Études du Premier Cycle (BEPC) will find out the outcome of their exam this Friday, July 3, 2026, according to the official schedule.

The announcement of the results for the June 2026 session of the Brevet d’Études du Premier Cycle (BEPC) is scheduled for this day, Friday, July 3, 2026. This official announcement will conclude several weeks of waiting, following the written tests held from June 8 to June 10 across the national territory.

For this deliberation, candidates and their parents do not need to travel to the various exam centers. The Ministry of Secondary Education has authorized the exclusive use of the official platform “eRésultats” to check the results.

The access procedure simply requires logging onto the site, selecting the “BEPC 2026” option, and entering your table or registration number to access your result.

Before this publication, the correction teams carried out final checks and verifications of compliance within the assessment centers to ensure the reliability and credibility of the awarded grades.

From a statistical perspective, the unique session of BEPC 2026 recorded the participation of 130,253 candidates, distributed across 224 exam centers throughout the national territory. This total includes 64,317 girls (49.38%) and 65,936 boys (50.62%).

This year’s edition is also distinguished by its inclusive dimension, accommodating 61 candidates with disabilities, including 21 girls and 40 boys. Minister Clément Kouchadé emphasized that this inclusive participation illustrates the government’s commitment to equitable access to education.