2026 World Cup: a big setback for Ghana ahead of the clash against Colombia

Hard blow for the Black Stars. Defender Kojo Oppong Peprah will miss the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup against Colombia on Saturday due to an injury sustained during training.

Ghana will have to cope without Kojo Oppong Peprah for their Round of 16 match in the 2026 World Cup against Colombia, scheduled for Saturday. The 22-year-old defender was injured during a training session, and medical examinations confirmed that he would not be able to take his place for this crucial match.

Even though his playing time has been limited since the start of the tournament, Peprah has made important interventions. Against England, he only played a few minutes but stood out with a spectacular header clearance on the goal line in the final moments of the match. In the last group stage game against Croatia, the young defender played the entire second half, confirming his ability to rise to the occasion when his team needed him.

His absence is a setback for the Black Stars coach, who will need to find a new defensive solution before facing a confident Colombian team. Nonetheless, Ghana hopes to continue their journey in the competition and secure a spot in the quarter-finals despite this last-minute withdrawal.