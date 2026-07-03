Cotonou: a ghetto dismantled in Vodjè and a soldier nicknamed “alôtrô” actively sought by the police

The Republican Police dealt a heavy blow to urban crime networks this week in Cotonou, carrying out a large-scale operation in the Vodjè neighborhood.

This targeted intervention led to the complete dismantling of a notorious ghetto that housed a network trafficking cannabis, which had been operating discreetly until now. According to initial investigation findings, this site served both as a strategic transit point and a consumption location for users.

The raid resulted in the arrest of several individuals on site and the seizure of significant equipment directly related to trafficking. Investigations are actively ongoing to identify and apprehend all branches and individuals involved in this operation.

A network fueled by a military officer?

The case, however, takes a particularly serious turn with the active search for a member of the Beninese armed forces by the Republican Police. Known by the nickname “Alòtrò” (referring to the chameleon), this soldier is the focal point of investigators’ attention, who suspect him of direct complicity with traffickers’ networks.

According to information gathered by security services, the soldier did not visit the ghetto for personal consumption. Instead, he established a well-organized extortion system, regularly collecting ransoms from dealers.

In exchange for these kickbacks, the soldier guaranteed them an alleged protection and immunized them against potential raids by law enforcement, thus betraying his oath under the flag.