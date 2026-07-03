Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his exchange with Luka Modrić after Portugal 2-1 Croatia.

After Portugal’s qualification against Croatia (2-1) in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo revealed the content of his conversation with his former Real Madrid teammate, Luka Modrić.

Cristiano Ronaldo had a familiar face after Portugal’s victory over Croatia (2-1) in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup. At the final whistle, the captain of the Seleção had a long exchange with Luka Modrić, his former partner at Real Madrid. After a thrilling match, Roberto Martínez’s men secured their place in the quarter-finals. Trailing after Ivan Perišić’s opening goal in the 53rd minute, the Portuguese responded with a penalty converted by Cristiano Ronaldo, before Gonçalo Ramos sealed the victory in injury time.

Croatia thought they had claimed extra time, but the goal scored by Joško Gvardiol was ultimately ruled out for offside. After the match, Ronaldo reflected on his exchange with Modrić. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner paid tribute to the Croatian midfielder, whom he admires for his longevity at the highest level. “I played for many years with Modrić. It’s great to see him still playing at the highest level,” Ronaldo stated, in comments relayed by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese captain also revealed the message he sent to his former teammate. “I simply told him: ‘Congratulations, Luka, and good luck for the rest of your career.’” Having spent several seasons together under the Real Madrid jersey, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić have won many trophies together, including several Champions Leagues. Despite Croatia’s elimination, the two legends once again showed the deep respect that unites them.