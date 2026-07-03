Adjarra: the mayor has suspended until further notice the subdivisions and resettlement operations.

The mayor of the municipality of Adjarra, Germain Sourou Wanvoègbè, has decided to suspend, until further notice, all land subdivision and resettlement operations across the entire municipal territory.

This restrictive measure applies to all stakeholders in the land sector, including district heads, village chiefs, local land management committees, as well as surveying firms. The municipal authority specifies that anyone violating this directive will be subject to legal action in accordance with existing regulations.

This radical suspension follows a series of complaints lodged by local populations regarding the overall management of land operations. In light of this situation, the municipality deems it essential to conduct a thorough review of the case to restore transparency, ensure equity, and guarantee strict compliance with regulations.

With this in mind, an extended consultation involving the various stakeholders will be planned in the coming days to analyze the grievances raised and lay the groundwork for new management modalities.

Ultimately, the municipal executive plans to restart these activities within a significantly improved regulatory framework, with the aim of gradually extending subdivisions to other localities in the municipality.

By choosing to temporarily freeze these operations, which are crucial for mobilizing local revenues, the Adjarra town hall asserts that it is prioritizing social peace and establishing more transparent land governance.