Benin: the government withdraws the pesticide “Sniper 1000 EC DDVP” from the market.

In the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, the government ordered the withdrawal of the product “Sniper 1000 EC DDVP” from the market, a product containing a substance deemed very dangerous to health. Authorities remind that the sale of any unapproved pesticide is prohibited in Benin.

The Beninese government is taking action against unauthorized pesticides. Meeting in the Council of Ministers on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, it decided to withdraw the pesticide “Sniper 1000 EC DDVP” from the market, while reiterating the ban on the sale of unapproved phytosanitary products in the national territory.

According to the minutes of the Council, the current regulations are clear: “no pesticide may be placed on the market in the national territory unless it has been approved in accordance with the provisions of current texts.” Despite this requirement, authorities have observed that some traders continue to sell banned pesticides, thereby exposing consumers to significant health risks.

The government notably cites the case of “Sniper 1000 EC DDVP,” a product containing dichlorvos. This molecule is classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the “Acute Toxicity 1b very dangerous” category. Although its use in agriculture is banned in Benin, it is still sold in informal markets and used in households to eliminate flying and crawling insects.

For the Executive, this situation is concerning. It reminds that dichlorvos, like other substances classified as carcinogenic and very dangerous, is prohibited for use in Benin due to the risks it poses to human health and the environment.

To put an end to this sale, the Council of Ministers has decided on the immediate withdrawal of “Sniper 1000 EC DDVP” from the Beninese market. The ministers in charge of the matter have been instructed to take “all necessary measures” to enforce this decision and strengthen controls throughout the territory.