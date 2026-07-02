World Cup 2026: Spain-Austria, Switzerland-Algeria, and Portugal-Croatia, the schedule for this Thursday.

The 2026 World Cup enters its knockout phase with a particularly intense day of Round of 16 matches, marked by prestigious European showdowns and historic reunions. Discover the matchups for this Wednesday.

The final phase of the 2026 World Cup reaches a new milestone this Thursday with the introduction of several favorites and ambitious outsiders. Three matches are on the schedule, each with its own stakes and unique stories, in a day that could already reshape the contours of the competition.

Spain–Austria: La Roja in Assertive Mode

The first match of the day in Los Angeles sees Spain return to the knockout stages with a reputation to uphold. Impressive in the group stage, the Iberian squad finished top of their group and advances donning the serious contender outfit for the title. Led by their new offensive gem, La Roja aims to continue its upward trajectory.

On the other hand, Austria presents itself as a dangerous outsider. Second in their group, the team coached by Ralf Rangnick relies on strict organization and collective intensity that could upset the favorites. A clash of styles promises a tense match where the slightest error could be fatal.

Portugal–Croatia: A Duel of Legends

This is undoubtedly the most anticipated clash of the Round of 16. In Toronto, Portugal and Croatia face off in a matchup that carries the weight of a last great rendezvous for a golden generation.

At the center of attention are two major figures in modern football: Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric. The former continues to defy time at 41, participating in a historic sixth World Cup, a symbol of extraordinary longevity at the highest level. The latter, a true Croatian metronome, is about to reach a symbolic milestone with equally remarkable international longevity.

Beyond the star-studded duel, this encounter could be pivotal in the tournament. The winner will meet the winner of the clash between Spain and Austria in the Round of 16.

Switzerland–Algeria: A Scent of Revenge and Reunions

The last match of the day in Vancouver sees Switzerland enter with the status of a solid and consistent team. Top of their group, the Swiss formation has impressed with its collective mastery and efficiency, confirming its rise on the international stage.

Algeria, on its side, had to fight hard to make it to this stage of the competition, qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams. Freed from any pressure, the Algerian squad arrives eager to cause an upset.

This match will also carry a unique dimension on the bench, with Vladimir Petković at the helm of the Fennecs. The coach knows his opponent well, having previously led the Swiss national team, which adds an extra tactical reading to this duel. The winner of this final match of the day will face the winner of the matchup between Colombia and Ghana in the Round of 16, two teams also in search of an achievement.