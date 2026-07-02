Benin: scheduled power cuts this Thursday, July 2, in several departments

The Beninese Electricity Company (SBEE) is carrying out maintenance and reinforcement work on its network this Thursday, July 2, 2026.

These technical interventions, scheduled for the morning and early afternoon, will cause temporary disruptions in the electricity supply across several locations in the country.

In the Atlantique department, outages will affect the SONEB area of Abomey-Calavi, Alassancomè, and their surroundings from 10 AM to 3 PM. In Ouidah, the areas of Pahou, Adovié, Ahozon, and Houndjava will experience the same interruptions during this time frame.

In the Littoral, teams will also be working from 10 AM to 3 PM in several neighborhoods of Cotonou, particularly in Fidjrossè, around the Céline Hotel, CENSAD Villas, the Libyan Embassy, the Erevan area, Fadoul Villas, CEG Fiyégnon, Togbin Daho, the SBEE headquarters, and Maria Stella’s residence.

Other regions of the country will also experience similar outages between 10 AM and 3 PM. This includes the Atacora, where the works will affect Kérou, Péhounco, Kouandé, Kotopounga, Yarikou, and nearby localities. In Alibori, disruptions will concentrate on Malanville, Madjécali, and Bodjécali.

In Mono-Couffo, outages will impact Aplahoué, Zohoundji, Watchi Avégodo, Aflantan, and Tohoun. Finally, in Zou, operations will disrupt the energy supply to Bohicon Ville, Agonvèzoun, Carrefour Dako, Zogbodomey, Cana, Saklo, and Sodohomey.

Some areas will see their work scheduled from 11 AM to 3 PM. In Ouémé-Plateau, interruptions will affect the Porto-Novo sector, including the Tanzoun substation, the Danto Traffic Light, Cinquantenaire, Djèvali, Dangbo, Azowlissè, Adjouhoun, and Bonou. In Pobè, interventions will affect Sakété, Yoko, Ifangni, Takon, Djimon, Waï, and the Agricultural University. In the Collines department, maintenance will impact the localities of Ayédjoko, Gobè, Atchakpa, Savè Ville, Dihio, Ouoghi, Montéo, Kaboua, and Gogoro.

The SBEE advises users to make the necessary arrangements and reminds that the electricity network should be considered live during the entire duration of the operations.