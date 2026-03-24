Benin: Ouassangari contests Houndété’s retention as interim president of the Democrats.

The nomination of Nourénou Atchadé to lead the opposition party Les Démocrates, announced at the Ordinary National Council on Sunday, March 22, 2026, divides the party’s leadership and militants. Questioned on Tuesday, March 24, by Africaho, former MP Kamel Ouassangari defended the procedure used and said that it respects the party’s internal rules.

For him, the competent body ruled in accordance with the texts, so there would be no doubt about the legality of the decision. He thus rejected the challenge raised by Éric Houndété, who continues to present himself as interim president.

Ouassangari explained the statutory provisions governing the succession: following the president’s resignation, a three-month period is provided to elect a replacement, without a specific date necessarily having to be fixed within this interval. The election can take place at any moment during this period, including at an Ordinary National Council.

He also stressed the difference in operation between the two types of meetings: the Ordinary National Council meets once a year and gives delegates the opportunity to amend the agenda and make sovereign decisions, whereas the Extraordinary National Council can be convened several times but according to a pre-established agenda.

Opposing interpretations of the conduct of the session

According to Ouassangari, participants used the prerogative of ordinary sessions to register the succession question on the agenda and proceed with the designation of Nourénou Atchadé. He asserts that, during the session, Éric Houndété withdrew when he no longer had the necessary majority to influence the decisions, which would confer legitimacy on Atchadé to succeed Thomas Boni Yayi.

On his side, Éric Houndété has maintained his account in an intervention broadcast by Matin Libre TV: he claims to have convened and chaired the meeting before it was adjourned following disturbances, considering that any decision adopted after this interruption would not be valid and demanding the holding of an extraordinary session to settle the question