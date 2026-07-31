Friendly: India will face Brazil in October.

Eliminated from the 2026 World Cup and missing the 2027 Asian Cup, India is going through a challenging time in sports. The Blue Tigers will however have the opportunity to face one of the biggest football nations in a friendly match against Brazil.

Despite a population of over a billion people, India still struggles to establish itself on the international stage. Ranked 138th in the FIFA rankings, the national team has failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and will also miss the upcoming Asian Cup scheduled for 2027.

The Blue Tigers are nonetheless gearing up for a significant moment in their international calendar. They will host Brazil in a friendly match on October 3 in Kolkata, a prestigious fixture that will give the Indian public a chance to see one of the most successful teams in the history of football in action. For the Seleção, this match will serve as preparation for their upcoming international commitments. However, the Brazilian team will have to cope without Rodrygo, as the Real Madrid forward is already sidelined due to a long-term injury.

Even though the gap in quality between the two teams appears considerable on paper, this confrontation represents a valuable opportunity for India to measure itself against a world reference. For Brazil, it will be more about maintaining their momentum while giving playing time to several members of their squad ahead of the next official competitions.