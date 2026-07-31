In a relationship with Mbappé, Ester Expósito denounces rumors about her private life and announces legal action.

At the heart of many speculations since the officialization of her relationship with Kylian Mbappé, Spanish actress Ester Expósito has broken her silence. The 26-year-old actress strongly denies the information circulating about her and promises a response in court.

An essential figure in the Spanish audiovisual scene, Ester Expósito has decided to react publicly after several weeks marked by the spread of rumors regarding her private life. The actress, who gained public recognition for her role as Carla Rosón Caleruega in the series Élite, claims to be the target of false information circulated on social media.

As her relationship with Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé continues to fuel conversation in the tabloids and online, the actress believes that some publications have crossed a line. In a message posted on her Instagram account, the young Spanish woman asserts that the information circulated “does not reflect reality at all” and denounces accusations she considers defamatory: “In recent months, and particularly in the last few days, false information and defamatory statements about my private life have circulated on social media. They do not reflect reality or the person I am.”

Ester Expósito believes that these rumors were spread solely with the intention of damaging her image and her story with the French international. “Absurd rumors, created solely to tarnish a story between two people and to undermine my dignity. Not everything is allowed.” Faced with this situation, the actress states that she no longer wants to limit herself to a mere denial. She announces that she has decided to take legal action so that the authors of these publications are held accountable. This time, I find myself forced to draw a line and initiate legal proceedings against those responsible.

This statement marks a new step in the media handling of her relationship with Kylian Mbappé. Until now, the couple had been particularly discreet, avoiding commenting on the numerous speculations surrounding their private life. This time, Ester Expósito intends to assert her rights and put an end to the information she deems false.