Niger: General Abdourahmane Tiani is carrying out a technical reshuffle of the government.

The president of Niger, General Abdourahmane Tiani, has carried out a technical reshuffle of the government, mainly affecting the economic bloc, according to the news site Actuniger.

Niger’s prime minister, Ali Lamine Zeine, keeps his post but hands over the Economy and Finance portfolio, which he had held since August 2023, to Mamane Laouali Abdou Rafa, former secretary-general of the same ministry and until now the Niger national director for the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO).

Also noted is the departure of the Minister Delegate to the Budget, Maman Sidi, and this post is being removed from the government structure. “The other changes involve a few reshuffles among ministerial departments, with the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sidi Mohamed Almahmoud, who takes over the Culture portfolio, and Cheick Ali Ben Salah Hamouda, who becomes the Minister of Refoundation and Promotion of Social Values. The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense and Interior keep their posts,” Actuniger notes.

