“It would be an honor to be in the running,” Fabian Ruiz dreams of the Ballon d’Or 2026.

Author of an exceptional season with Paris Saint-Germain and the Spanish national team, Fabian Ruiz does not hide his individual ambitions. The 30-year-old midfielder believes that a nomination for the Ballon d’Or 2026 would already be a significant recognition.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Fabian Ruiz has mentioned the possibility of being among the candidates for the Ballon d’Or 2026, following a particularly successful season collectively. The Spanish international, 30 years old, has enhanced his trophy cabinet by winning the Champions League with PSG as well as the World Cup with Spain, performances that have gradually placed him among the credible outsiders for this prestigious individual honor.

When asked about his ambitions, Fabian Ruiz acknowledged that winning the Ballon d’Or would be a tremendous source of pride while highlighting the collective successes achieved this season. “Who wouldn’t want to win a Ballon d’Or? I am very satisfied with the season I have had, with the victory in the Champions League and the World Cup,” the Spanish midfielder told journalists, in remarks reported by Marca. “If I am in the running for this award, it will already be a great honor.”

Thanks to his consistent performances in the Parisian colors and with La Roja, Fabian Ruiz now appears as one of the names mentioned in the race for the Ballon d’Or 2026, even though the competition is expected to be particularly intense.



