Market: FC Barcelona signs Jesse Bisiwu from Club Brugge

Barcelona FC continues its summer transfer window with the arrival of Jesse Bisiwu. The 18-year-old winger joins the Catalan club from Club Brugge and will be part of Hansi Flick’s squad for the 2026-2027 season.

Barcelona FC has officially signed Jesse Bisiwu, one of the most promising young talents in Belgian football. The 18-year-old winger is leaving Club Brugge to join the Spanish champions. According to information from specialized journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs reached an agreement for a transfer fee of €8.5 million, along with a clause allowing Club Brugge to receive 20% of any future sale of the player.

Highly regarded for his speed, dribbling ability, and potential, Bisiwu will join the professional group led by Hansi Flick at the start of the 2026-2027 season. This reinforcement aligns with the Catalan leaders’ aim to strengthen a squad that won the Spanish championship last season, ahead of Real Madrid. However, Barça does not intend to stop there. With several weeks remaining in the summer transfer window, the blaugrana club continues to explore various options to provide Hansi Flick with an even more competitive squad to defend its title in La Liga and aim for the top in the Champions League.