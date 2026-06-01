Management at ANAN: the PRMP Yves Bogninou placed under detention order by the CRIET

The case that has been shaking the National Agency for Food and Nutrition (ANAN) for several days has just reached a major judicial turning point.

According to information from Le Potentiel, Yves Bogninou, the Public Procurement Officer (PRMP) of the agency, has been placed under provisional detention following his appearance before the special prosecutor of the Court for the Suppression of Economic Offenses and Terrorism (CRIET). This decisive face-to-face meeting took place on May 22, 2026.

In the same case, two other individuals under prosecution have also been presented to the special jurisdiction in Cotonou. Unlike the PRMP, however, they have been released provisionally. These two defendants will be subject to prosecution without a detention order while awaiting further proceedings.

According to sources close to the case, the charges against the various accused are closely tied to the management of files related to the activities of ANAN, the public institution specifically responsible for implementing the national policy on food and nutrition in Benin.

A procedure opened after the intervention of the BEF

The judicial troubles of Yves Bogninou began a week earlier with his questioning by elements of the Economic and Financial Brigade (BEF) on May 15, 2026. At the time, his surprise arrest raised many questions and caused significant concern in administrative circles as well as in the public procurement sector.

After spending several days in police custody at the offices of this brigade specialized in combating economic and financial offenses, the head of public procurement at ANAN was eventually transferred and presented to the special prosecutor of the CRIET. It was this hearing that sealed his provisional incarceration.

The case, which continues to make headlines, is expected to be examined in detail in the coming days before the specialized court.