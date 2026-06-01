Arsenal: Gabriel’s jersey becomes the best-selling after the defeat against PSG.

Author of the missed penalty that sealed Arsenal’s defeat in the Champions League final against PSG, Gabriel received massive support from London fans. Sales of his jersey skyrocketed in the hours following the match, symbolizing the unwavering trust placed in the Brazilian defender.

Despite the disappointment of the Champions League final lost to Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal supporters made sure to show their support for Gabriel. According to The Athletic, sales of jerseys featuring the Brazilian defender’s name surged by 350% in the hours after the match held on Saturday in Budapest. During the penalty shootout, Gabriel was responsible for the Gunners’ fifth kick. His attempt, sent over the crossbar, allowed PSG to retain their European crown and secure a second consecutive Champions League title.

Far from holding it against him, London fans reacted by increasing their purchases of his jersey. The Brazilian international has thus become the most popular player in the club’s official store since the weekend. According to the British media, sales of his jersey have even, at times, surpassed those of any other player on the squad by more than double. This is a strong testament to the fans’ attachment to one of the key figures in Mikel Arteta’s team, despite the immense frustration stemming from this lost final.





