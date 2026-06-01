Benin: here are the 4 topics that will be at the heart of the discussions between Romuald Wadagni and Bola Tinubu.

On an official visit to Nigeria this Monday, June 1, 2026, Beninese President Romuald Wadagni will meet with his Nigerian counterpart Bola Ahmed Tinubu to discuss several strategic issues. Economy, energy, security, and regional integration are among the main priorities announced by the Presidency of Benin.

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, is making his first bilateral visit this Monday, June 1, 2026, since his inauguration on May 24. This trip to Abuja, at the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, highlights the priority that the new head of state intends to give to the relations between Benin and Nigeria.

In a statement released by the Presidency of the Republic, Beninese authorities remind that the two countries maintain “one of the most dense and structural bilateral relations in West Africa.” Several major issues will therefore be examined during this meeting between the two leaders.

The economic and industrial integration will play an important role in the discussions. As Benin’s main trading partner, Nigeria represents a strategic market for the Beninese economy. The two heads of state are expected to discuss enhancing trade exchanges, investments, and opportunities for industrial cooperation. The statement emphasizes that the Autonomous Port of Cotonou is “an essential gateway for Nigerian trade to landlocked countries in the sub-region.” The Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ), which is attracting growing interest from Nigerian investors, should also be a focus of attention.

Energy cooperation is also among the priorities of this visit. Benin and Nigeria are connected by several major projects, including the West African Gas Pipeline. The discussions are expected to explore new avenues for collaboration to support the economic ambitions of both countries and strengthen their complementarity in this strategic sector.

Another major topic: maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea. In light of the security challenges facing this area, Presidents Wadagni and Tinubu are expected to discuss cooperation mechanisms aimed at protecting maritime spaces and securing commercial activities. This issue is particularly important as the economies of Benin and Nigeria heavily rely on maritime trade.

Finally, the two leaders will address the regional situation as well as the future of West African integration. According to the Beninese Presidency, the discussions will focus on “the regional situation and the preservation of cohesion within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).” This is a sensitive issue in a context marked by security challenges in the Sahel and ongoing changes within the sub-regional organization.

Beyond these strategic issues, this visit carries strong symbolic significance. It marks the first bilateral trip of President Romuald Wadagni since he took office and confirms the central role that Nigeria plays in Beninese diplomacy. With over 800 kilometers of shared border, deep historical ties, and converging economic interests, both countries aim to continue strengthening an essential partnership for their development and the stability of West Africa.