Market: Rashford on the radar of Arsenal and Chelsea, Barcelona is still hesitating.

Despite a successful season under the colors of FC Barcelona, Marcus Rashford still doesn’t know where he will play next season. This uncertainty is already prompting Arsenal and Chelsea to closely monitor the situation of the English international.

The future of Marcus Rashford remains one of the most closely followed stories of the summer transfer window. While the English striker hopes to continue his journey at FC Barcelona after a convincing season in Catalonia, the uncertainty surrounding his permanent transfer is already attracting several top contenders in the Premier League. With 14 goals and 10 assists under Hansi Flick, Rashford has significantly contributed to Barça’s title win in La Liga as well as their impressive European run. His performances have convinced the Catalan directors, who have been considering activating the option to secure him at the club for several months.

However, the arrival of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle for an estimated amount of £70 million could change the game. This significant offensive reinforcement may reduce the financial and sporting flexibility of the blaugrana in the Rashford case. According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring this situation. The two London clubs are reportedly ready to position themselves if the conditions for a transfer become favorable.

On the Gunners’ side, Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his offensive line after a season completed at the top. Chelsea, now led by Xabi Alonso, is also preparing an ambitious summer to build a squad capable of returning to the top. A return to Manchester United, however, seems unlikely. At 28, Rashford has several options, but his future could hinge in the coming weeks between Barcelona and the Premier League.





