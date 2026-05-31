West Africa: Ivory Coast, the industrial locomotive of a region that has long lagged behind

With a nominal GDP expected to exceed 100 billion dollars by 2026, Côte d’Ivoire is confirming its status as the leading economic power in UEMOA. Driven by cocoa processing, the rise of hydrocarbons, port infrastructure, and steady growth, it is establishing itself as the industrial locomotive of French-speaking West Africa. However, behind this spectacular trajectory lie significant vulnerabilities, including the weight of the informal sector, territorial inequalities, and a still strong dependence on raw materials.

In 2026, Côte d’Ivoire will cross a threshold that few African economies have reached in a generation. Its nominal GDP will exceed 100 billion dollars according to projections from the International Monetary Fund, compared to less than 25 billion in 2011, in the aftermath of the post-election crisis. This quadrupling in fifteen years is not a statistical anomaly. It results from a series of industrial, infrastructural, and financial decisions that have gradually transformed an agricultural country into an economic hub of French-speaking West Africa — with all that this position implies in terms of power, but also of structural vulnerabilities that growth has not erased.

Today, Côte d’Ivoire accounts for about 40% of the gross domestic product of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) and 39% of its monetary mass, according to data from BCEAO. In a space of eight states sharing the same currency and customs market, this weight has no equivalent. It is to UEMOA what Germany is to the eurozone, a benchmark for comparisons, but also a dependence that neighbors do not always easily accept.

Ivorian growth is real, steady, and documented. From 6.2% in 2022, it increased to 6.5% in 2023, then reached 6% in 2024 according to the French Treasury and Coface, which is two points above the Sub-Saharan average, before being projected at 6.3% in 2025 by the Ivorian Directorate General of Economy. These figures do not resemble the erratic growth that characterizes most economies in the region.

This regularity is due to several factors. The 2021-2025 National Development Plan targeted annual growth above 7% and an investment volume of 59 billion euros, three-quarters of which is driven by the private sector. By the end of 2024, 77.1% of this volume had been committed, a high execution rate for a public development program in Sub-Saharan Africa. The 2026 budget reached a record level of 17,350.2 billion CFA francs, focused on human capital, agricultural mechanization, and productive investment.

However, the foundation of this growth remains vulnerable. The economy is more than half informal, which also represents over 90% of employment. Agriculture accounts for about 46% of employment and 16% of GDP, heavily relying on cocoa, which alone represents 35% of exports. Public revenues only reach 17.4% of GDP in 2025, an insufficient level to finance infrastructure and public service needs in a country of 32 million inhabitants. The disparities between Abidjan and the interior of the country are documented by the World Bank as among the most pronounced in West Africa.

Industrial Transformation: From Cocoa to Oil

The industrial turning point of Côte d’Ivoire relies on two simultaneous bets: the processing of its agricultural raw materials on national territory and the rise of an oil extraction industry.

In cocoa, the country is the world’s leading producer, with an expected production of 1.7 million tons for the 2025-2026 season, up 5.3% after two difficult seasons. But the real challenge is no longer the volume of beans exported; it is the value captured locally through their processing. Côte d’Ivoire historically captures only 4 to 5% of the financial mass generated along the entire global cocoa value chain, according to Africa24TV. The public strategy aims to increase the local processing rate to 50% of bean production by 2030, up from about 35% today. Installed grinding capacity has increased by 33.2% between 2017 and 2024, rising from 730,000 to 972,040 tons, before reaching 1,022,040 tons with the commissioning of the TRANSCAO factory in Abidjan in 2025. The ECOWAS Investment and Development Bank and Coris Bank International have granted 38 billion CFA francs for a new factory in San Pedro, the leading cocoa export port. A kilogram of raw beans sold for 2 to 3 dollars can generate ten to twenty times more as finished products. The Institute for Security Studies (ISS Africa) estimates that the share of manufacturing in Ivorian GDP will rise from 13% in 2023 to 23.7% by 2043 if agro-industrial transformation continues at the current pace.

In terms of hydrocarbons, the discovery of the Baleine field in September 2021 has profoundly changed the outlook. Operated by ENI in partnership with Ivorian PETROCI, the field currently produces 60,000 barrels of oil and 80 million cubic feet of gas per day, following phases 1 and 2. On May 25, 2026, the final investment decision of 4 billion dollars for phase 3 was signed in Abidjan by Minister Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly. Phase 3 is set to increase production to 150,000 barrels per day and 200 million cubic feet of gas, with a maintained gas production plateau for at least twelve years. By 2028-2029, hydrocarbons are expected to account for about 4.5% of GDP according to the French Treasury and will allow Abidjan to rank among the top African exporters of oil.

A Regional Power with Unequal Geography

The industrial prominence of Côte d’Ivoire over its neighbors operates through several channels. It is the main electricity exporter in the subregion, supplying Ghana, Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo, and Benin. The autonomous port of Abidjan, with an estimated traffic of more than 46 million tons in 2025, up 16.1%, remains the leading port infrastructure in the UEMOA area. The port of San Pedro, the country’s second port and the world’s leading cocoa port, is increasing its capacity to handle growing volumes of processed products. Three industrial economic centers in Akoupé Zeudji (Grand-Abidjan), San Pedro, and Ferkessédougou (north), representing 1.7 billion dollars in investment, are under construction with the aim of distributing industrial activity beyond the Abidjan agglomeration.

However, Côte d’Ivoire’s regional economic power suffers from a lasting contradiction: it radiates influence over its neighbors while being poorly integrated with them. The countries of the AES, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, which left ECOWAS in January 2025, represented a growing share of transit traffic through Abidjan. The closure of borders and institutional break with these three states undermine a regional hub logic that was supposed to have open land corridors towards the Sahel. The IMF forecasts an average annual growth of 7 to 7.5% for the period 2026-2030, driven by hydrocarbons, processed cocoa, and infrastructure, a projection that incorporates the resilience of the domestic economy, but does not address the issue of regional demand.

The Structural Limits of the Locomotive

The locomotive metaphor naturally raises a question: how fast is the rest of the convoy moving? Overall, UEMOA performs at lower levels than Côte d’Ivoire. Senegal began its oil and gas production in 2024 with the Sangomar and Yakaar-Teranga fields, which could alter the economic power dynamics in the area over the next ten years. Nigeria, a reference economy outside UEMOA, remains structurally challenged. Ghana is undergoing a period of economic recovery under IMF oversight since 2023.

Côte d’Ivoire itself must resolve the internal contradictions that its growth has not erased. The poverty rate in rural areas of the center and north exceeds 50% according to BCEAO data, while Abidjan concentrates investments, skilled jobs, and services. The formal sector represents only 10% of employment in a country where 60% of the population is under 25 years old. The transition from an exporting agricultural model to a value-added industrial economy, the only way to sustainably absorb this demographic dividend, is underway, but its effects on living conditions for the population remain limited to a small number of territories and households.

The official goal of achieving upper-middle-income country status by 2030 implies a per capita GDP exceeding 4,255 dollars. In 2024, it was about 2,700 dollars. The gap is measurable. The trajectory is set. The speed at which it will benefit the entire Ivorian population and beyond, to the region, is the industrial and social question that will define the economic legacy of this decade.