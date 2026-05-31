Industrialization Index in Africa: Côte d’Ivoire in the top 10 ahead of Nigeria and Ghana

Ivory Coast confirms its rising industrial power on the African continent. According to the 2025 edition of the Industrialization Index in Africa published by the African Development Bank, the country ranks 10th in Africa for the period 2010-2024, with a score of 0.6173 out of 1. Abidjan thus outperforms Nigeria and Ghana, two economic heavyweights in the region, in a ranking that is for the first time dominated by Morocco ahead of South Africa.

Ivory Coast ranks 10th among the most industrialized African economies for the period 2010-2024, with a score of 0.6173 out of 1, according to the 2025 edition of the Industrialization Index in Africa (IIA) published by the African Development Bank (ADB) in collaboration with the African Union and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), presented alongside the ADB’s Annual Meetings on May 25. The country surpasses Kenya (0.6058, 11th), Nigeria (0.5914, 14th), and Ghana (0.5735, 18th) — two economies long considered the industrial benchmarks of English-speaking West Africa.

This positioning is the result of recent progress: Ivory Coast entered the upper quintile of the ranking only in 2023, overtaking Libya and Botswana, which were still included in 2010. Over the fourteen years covered by the index, the country has therefore made a measurable trajectory: absent from the top of the table at the beginning of the 2010s, it now occupies the last position in the top 10, separated from the ninth, Namibia (0.6295), by a margin of 122 thousandths.

The ADB assigns its scores on a scale of 0 to 1 by crossing 19 indicators. These are divided into three dimensions: industrial performance — manufacturing exports, value added, jobs in medium and high-tech sectors —; direct determinants — private investment, infrastructure, foreign direct investments —; and indirect determinants — market size, governance, security. The country is rated based on its situation in 2024, with a comparison baseline from 2010.

Morocco surpasses South Africa for the first time in fourteen years

The notable highlight of this edition is the shift at the top of the ranking. Morocco (0.8415) surpasses South Africa (0.8396) for the first time, which has long been regarded as the continent’s primary manufacturing base. Morocco owes its rise to sustained modernization of its industry — automotive, aerospace, processed phosphates — and diversification of its exports to Europe and Asia. South Africa’s decline is due to a gradual downturn across all key indicators.

The complete top 10: Morocco (0.8415), South Africa (0.8396), Egypt (0.7827), Tunisia (0.7760), Mauritius (0.6731), Algeria (0.6661), Eswatini (0.6509), Senegal (0.6368), Namibia (0.6295), Ivory Coast (0.6173).

Senegal ranks 8th with a score of 0.6368, a position it has held since its entry into the upper quintile in 2016 — seven years before Ivory Coast. It is the only other francophone West African country in the top 10.

West Africa lagging behind, despite exceptions

The regional reading of the ranking is harsh for West Africa as a whole. Aside from Senegal and Ivory Coast, Nigeria and Ghana — the first and third economies of ECOWAS by GDP — rank 14th and 18th respectively. Togo ranks 25th (0.5479), Benin 24th (0.5519) — a notable improvement: the country was much lower in the previous edition. Burkina Faso is ranked 36th (0.5043), Mali 35th (0.5100), Niger 40th (0.4835), and Gambia 50th (0.4120).

Northern Africa dominates the ranking, followed by Southern Africa. West, East, and Central Africa remain significantly behind. Of 54 evaluated countries, 41 improved their scores between 2010 and 2024, but only 24 actually progressed in the ranking — a sign that the absolute increase in scores often masks modest relative improvements.

African industrialization still marginal on a global scale

Beyond the continental ranking, the report places African performances in a global context. The continent’s manufacturing value added has increased from 285 to 351 billion dollars between 2020 and 2025, but it still accounts for less than 2% of global production and 1.4% of global manufactured exports. The gap between countries in the upper quintile has slightly narrowed — from 0.5977-0.8819 in 2010 to 0.6173-0.8415 in 2024 — indicating moderate convergence. However, countries in the lower quintile recorded the largest average progress (10% increase), compared to only 2.7% for the upper quintile.

The ADB emphasizes in its conclusions that manufacturing performance remains the weak link in the entire index and that no African country will be able to industrialize in isolation. The report identifies the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), regional value chains, special economic zones, and mixed financing as priority levers for the next phase of the continent’s industrialization.