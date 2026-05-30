PSG – Arsenal: the official line-ups have been announced.

Moments before the Champions League final, Mikel Arteta and Luis Enrique revealed their choices. Arsenal is counting on Kai Havertz up front, while Paris Saint-Germain presents its most competitive eleven in an attempt to retain its European crown.

Just minutes before kickoff in the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal FC, the official line-ups for both teams have been announced. On the London side, Mikel Arteta surprised a bit in attack by placing his trust in Kai Havertz as the focal point, leaving Viktor Gyökeres on the bench. Defensively, Piero Hincapié is starting on the left flank, while Cristhian Mosquera will occupy the right wing.

For his part, Luis Enrique has aligned his first-choice team for this European clash. The attacking trio will consist of Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. On the defensive sides, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes return to their starting roles.

The starting elevens of both teams:

Arsenal line-up:

Raya – Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié – Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard – Saka, Trossard, Havertz.

Substitutes:

Arrizabalaga, Jesus, Eze, Martinelli, Timber, Gyökeres, Nørgaard, Madueke, Merino, Calafiori, Zubimendi, Dowman.

PSG line-up:

Safonov – Hakimi, Pacho, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes – Fabian Ruiz, Vitinha, João Neves – Désiré Doué, Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé.

Substitutes:

Chevalier, Marin, Beraldo, Zabarnyi, Gonçalo Ramos, Kang-in Lee, Hernandez, Mayulu, Dro Fernandez, Barcola, Zaïre-Emery, Mbaye.





