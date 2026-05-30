LDC: PSG takes down Arsenal and secures its 2nd star

After an extremely contested final against Arsenal, PSG clinched their second Champions League title on Saturday night. Held to a draw after 120 minutes of play (1-1), the Parisians finally made the difference in the penalty shootout (4-3).

Paris Saint-Germain won their second Champions League title by defeating Arsenal in the penalty shootout (1-1, 4-3 on penalties) on Saturday night at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest. Dominating possession from the first minutes, the Parisians were surprised by the efficiency of the Gunners. On their first real opportunity, Kai Havertz opened the scoring and put Arsenal in an ideal position. Solid defensively and tactically disciplined, the Londoners held off the Parisian attacks for a long time, preventing Luis Enrique’s men from finding space.

Upon returning from halftime, PSG intensified the pressure. After several unsuccessful attempts, the French champions were rewarded when a penalty awarded to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was converted by Ousmane Dembélé in the 65th minute. Boosted, the Parisians pushed to make the difference, but the post and decisive interventions by David Raya kept Arsenal in the game.

Overtime did not allow either team to break the deadlock despite some opportunities on both sides. Everything came down to the penalty shootout. More effective in this exercise, the Parisians took advantage of the misses by Eberechi Eze and Gabriel to win. PSG thus claims a second European crown and confirms its status among the elite of continental football.





