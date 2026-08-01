Independence Day in Benin: Romuald Wadagni pays tribute to the Defense and Security Forces

On the occasion of the traditional National Message delivered on August 1, 2026, Benin’s national holiday, the President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, took a moment to honor the memory and dedication of the members of the armed forces and security.

In his speech, the head of state invited all citizens to have a fraternal thought for the defense and security forces, whose work ensures the maintenance of peace and allows official ceremonies to be held in complete tranquility.

Romuald Wadagni particularly honored the families of the soldiers and agents who fell in mission during operations to protect national territorial integrity and security. Ensuring that the country will not forget their commitment, he stated that their ultimate sacrifice would not be in vain and that the Nation would engrave their memory for posterity.