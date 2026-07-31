Parakou: a bar ravaged by a fire at the entrance of the Titirou market

A violent fire devastated a snack bar located at the entrance of the Titirou market in Parakou on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

Although there were no reported human casualties, the incident raises serious concerns and questions among local residents. At the scene of the tragedy, the situation is dire. All equipment, furniture, and utensils were completely consumed by the ferocity of the flames.

The structure itself did not withstand: the roof collapsed and the walls buckled under the intense heat. Only a few remnants remain, including an electric meter and worn cables hanging from a part of a wall that was spared.

Rescue Intervention and Uncertain Origin

Caught off guard by the speed of the fire’s spread, witnesses present on the spot expressed their astonishment. Alerted, the firefighters quickly intervened to contain the blaze, but most of the damage had already been done by the time they arrived.

At this stage, the exact origin of the flames remains unknown and is the subject of speculation within the local population. This event highlights the importance of updating safety standards and strengthening fire risk prevention in the marketplace areas of Parakou.