End of the work of the ECOWAS Parliament Joint Commission in Cotonou: Kamel Ouassagari calls for better implementation of community texts.

The decentralized meeting of the joint commission of the ECOWAS Parliament dedicated to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) concluded on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Cotonou, after five days of work. As a member of the West African institution, Kamel Ouassagari expressed satisfaction with the meeting’s outcomes. While praising the strong mobilization of parliamentarians, he called on member states to accelerate the implementation of community texts.

After five days of work, the decentralized meeting of the joint commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) concluded on Friday, July 31, 2026, in an atmosphere of satisfaction. Gathered for a session focused on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the parliamentarians discussed common mechanisms that could strengthen the contribution of these enterprises to regional value chains and promote more inclusive overall growth.

As a member of the ECOWAS Parliament, Kamel Ouassagari was pleased with the high participation of parliamentarians and emphasized the need to make community-adopted texts more effective. For the member of the Democratic Party, organizing this meeting in Benin presents an opportunity to strengthen ties among representatives from member states. According to him, this session recorded one of the highest participation rates among parliamentarians, with over 90% of expected members present. This mobilization, in his view, reflects the commitment of community legislators to the ideals of ECOWAS.

Beyond the working sessions, parliamentarians conducted field visits to engage with the local populations. The concerns gathered contributed to the final report adopted at the end of the proceedings. Kamel Ouassagari reminds that, although the ECOWAS Parliament mainly has an advisory role, its resolutions can inspire national reforms led by deputies in their respective Assemblies.

The Challenge of Implementing Community Texts

The former Beninese deputy believes that the main challenge facing ECOWAS is no longer the production of texts, but their effective implementation. He emphasizes that the community has established numerous protocols, regulations, and decisions, often cited as references in Africa. “The real problem today is their application in member states,” he stated, advocating for increased awareness among populations and greater political will to translate community commitments into concrete actions.

According to him, the new dynamics initiated within the ECOWAS Commission should progressively improve the execution of decisions made by heads of state, while reducing the disputes brought before the ECOWAS Court of Justice.