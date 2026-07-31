Abomey-Calavi: a woman in court over the disappearance of a rental vehicle.

The Abomey-Calavi court took up a case of breach of trust and theft involving a rented vehicle on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. Following this first appearance with the complainant present, the case was adjourned until October 7, 2026, for further proceedings.

According to the victim’s testimony reported by Bip Radio, the accused had entered into a rental agreement for her car before cutting off all contact and disappearing with the vehicle.

The accused remained untraceable for more than twelve months before searches ultimately led to her arrest.

Estimating the amount of unpaid rent at twelve million CFA francs, the vehicle owner expressed the financial and material harm suffered. She is demanding 20 million CFA francs from the accused as damages. Proceedings will resume at the hearing scheduled for October 7.