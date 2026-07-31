Ivory Coast: the Ivorian Football Federation ends Emerse Faé’s adventure at the helm of the Elephants.

After more than two years at the helm of the Ivorian national team, Emerse Faé will not continue his mission. The Ivorian Football Federation officially announced, this Friday, the end of his contract, praising the work accomplished by the French technician of Ivorian origin, particularly the qualification of the Elephants for the 2026 World Cup.

The Emerse Faé chapter is closing in Côte d’Ivoire. In a statement released this Friday, the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) announced that the contract of the Elephants’ coach, which expired on July 31, 2026, will not be extended. The governing body of Ivorian football paid tribute to the 42-year-old technician for his commitment and the results achieved during his tenure.

“The Executive Committee expresses its deep gratitude to Mr. Emerse Faé for his commitment, professionalism, and the services rendered at the head of the national A team ,” emphasizes the FIF. It also praises “his contribution to the development of the national team as well as the results obtained under his leadership, which will remain an important part of the recent history of Ivorian football .”

Arriving on the Elephants’ bench in a particular context, the Nantes native leaves the selection with a largely positive record. In 36 matches, he recorded 25 victories, four draws, and only seven defeats. His main achievement remains the qualification of Côte d’Ivoire for the 2026 World Cup, the first secured by the Elephants since the 2014 edition.

• Le Communiqué officiel de la Fédération Ivoirienne de Football relativement au départ de Fae Emerse. https://t.co/uSGW1kVmyT pic.twitter.com/TwWq8qm4dh — Chroniques 225 (@Chroniques225) July 31, 2026

An Expected Successor

The FIF also extended its “sincere wishes for success” to Emerse Faé for the future of his career, while specifying that the identity of the future coach will be revealed later. “The Ivorian Football Federation will communicate, in due time, the decisions regarding the appointment of the new national A team coach as well as the composition of his technical staff ,” concludes the statement.

The departure of Emerse Faé now opens a new chapter for the Elephants, just a few months before the upcoming continental and international events.