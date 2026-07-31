Captain Agueh Worou, hero and martyr

Captain Agueh Worou Yliassou was one of those officers whose commitment commanded respect and whose example endures through time. A leader of men, a warrior at heart, and deeply committed to his profession as a soldier, he left a significant mark on the operations conducted in Pendjari between 2021 and 2022.

I will never forget this fiery officer, driven by an exceptional sense of duty and deeply respected by his men.

Trained at the Marien Ngouabi Military Academy in Congo, he served within the 1st Battalion of Parachute Commandos, where he quickly distinguished himself through his audacity, love for action, and strength of character. These qualities naturally earned him a place in the “Peace in Benin” operation, implemented to address the terrorist threat in the Atacora department.

On December 1, 2021, while commanding the Rapid Reaction Force in reserve position at Porga, the position known as “Campsite” was attacked at dawn. Alerted, Captain Agueh intervened immediately with a small force. In less than eight minutes, he neutralized a first enemy group and allowed the attacked section to regain the initiative. Surprised by the speed and vigor of this response, the attackers retreated, abandoning weapons, ammunition, and corpses on the ground. This action remains for me one of the finest illustrations of courage and military leadership.

On June 26, 2022, when the Matéri police station came under enemy fire, he once again demonstrated the same qualities. Even while his vehicle was still approaching, he engaged in combat with remarkable determination and incapacitated two attackers. Disoriented by the intensity of the counterattack, their companions fled.

Over the months, the “Peace in Benin” operation gave way to the “Mirador” operation. In this context, Captain Agueh participated in numerous missions and contributed decisively to several operational successes. His commitment, sense of sacrifice, and determination earned him the unanimous respect of his superiors, peers, and subordinates. Such officers are now rare; it is our responsibility to recreate them through example and training.

On July 30, 2022, upon returning from a particularly successful operation during which he had definitively taken out four attackers trying to infiltrate his sub-grouping’s position, his vessel capsized in the waters of Pendjari. His body was found the next day, July 31, with his weapon still firmly grasped in his hand. He presented a striking image: that of a warrior whose sense of duty remained intact even in death. This tragic disappearance added to the pain of loss the bitterness of an untimely departure that nothing foreshadowed. Those who knew him will remember a man who chose to serve until the end, with courage, loyalty, and selflessness.

It is certainly no coincidence that the 17th promotion of the National Officers School chose to bear his name. Beyond paying tribute to a man, this choice enshrines a model of leadership, bravery, and devotion to the Nation.

May his journey continue to inspire future generations, for Captain Agueh Worou Yliassou was more than an officer: he was a leader. More than a leader: an example. More than an example: a source of inspiration for all those who have sworn to serve.