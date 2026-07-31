Education: Minister Armand Natta begins a tour to make contacts in the departments

The Minister of Maternal and Primary Education, Armand Kuyema Natta, began an official tour to connect with stakeholders and officials in the education sector on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. He is making this visit accompanied by the advisor minister Paulin Gbénou.

The delegation first visited the departments of Ouémé and Plateau to engage with departmental officials, technical staff, and representatives of the supervisory structures.

During the discussions, the minister praised the results achieved in the Certificat d’études primaires (CEP 2026) and reaffirmed his determination to consolidate these gains while continuing efforts to improve the education system.

Concerns of stakeholders and commitments from authorities

The local officials and leaders took the opportunity of the meeting to raise several priority concerns:

The recruitment and ongoing training of teaching staff.

The strengthening of computer equipment in administrative services.

The acceleration of the installation of ministerial structures at the Ahossougbéta administrative city.

Armand Kuyema Natta assured that these concerns would be taken into careful consideration and reminded everyone of the authorities’ commitment to improving working conditions and the quality of education.

The ministerial tour continued on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in the departments of Atlantic and Littoral.