August 1, 2026: “We must learn from our journey to build a better future,” Kamel Ouassagari

On the eve of the celebration of the 66th anniversary of Benin’s independence, Kamel Ouassagari reflected on the journey since 1960. Without ignoring the challenges faced, the member of the party Les Démocrates believes that the country must draw on its experience to continue its development and adapt to the challenges of its time.

At a time when Benin celebrates 66 years of its accession to international sovereignty, the assessment of the national journey continues to fuel debates. Kamel Ouassagari, a member of the party Les Démocrates, also analyzed the path taken. On the sidelines of the relocated meeting of the joint commission of the ECOWAS Parliament, dedicated to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which concluded on Friday, July 31, 2026, in Cotonou, the former deputy called for a balanced view of the country’s evolution.

For him, it is risky to compare Benin to much older states. “If I take the example of the United States of America, it is a country that has existed for over 250 years. We have only 66 years of independence,” he reminded listeners on BENIN WEB TV, urging to place national development in its historical context. According to him, the progress of a nation is comparable to a long journey, consisting of both successes and challenges: “The development and evolution of a country resemble a path that one traverses. There are obstacles, bumps, paved roads, and dirt tracks. In other words, there are difficulties, but also moments of happiness.”

A nuanced understanding that leads the former deputy to advocate for ongoing improvements in public policies and governance. In his view, the achievements should never lead to stagnation: “There are satisfactory situations, but there are also difficulties, aspects that we need to improve. And even when things are going well, we must continue to progress, because we are always striving for perfection.”

Drawing lessons from experience

Reflecting on six decades of independence, Kamel Ouassagari believes that the experiences accumulated, whether positive or negative, are an essential foundation for preparing for the future. “These 66 years have seen difficult moments, but also significant progress. I believe we must draw lessons from the experience gained during these years, as well as from the challenges we have faced, in order to build a better future,” he stated.

In the face of economic, social, and technological changes, he also deems it essential to revisit development methods. According to him, “we can no longer use the same paradigms as in the past,” emphasizing that current realities demand new approaches to meet the expectations of the population.