Lokossa: questioning of a reseller and significant seizure of counterfeit beverages by the Police

As part of the fourth cycle of special operations to secure the national territory, law enforcement carried out a targeted raid in the municipality of Lokossa.

A team from the Ouèdèmè district police station, supported by the Lokossa police station and elements of the PSI, arrested a trader suspected of illicit trafficking at the central market on Monday, July 27, 2026, around 11 a.m.

The operation is part of the ongoing cleanup actions that were initiated following the arrest and incarceration of a significant counterfeiting player in the region. Searches conducted in the three shops of the suspect, two of which are located in the heart of the market, uncovered 483 bottles of counterfeit spirits hidden in jute bags.

The seized lot includes:

147 bottles of Pastis

124 bottles of Dry Gin

87 bottles of Supers Castro

39 bottles of American Whisky

32 bottles of Coffee Rum

14 bottles of Oris Orange Gin

Judicial Proceedings

The search conducted at her home also revealed the existence of material used for packaging these products, including 36 empty bottles of various liqueurs, capsules, and a 5-liter canister filled with a liquid resembling flavoring.

During her statements to investigators, the suspect claimed that the goods had been delivered to her from a neighboring country.

Placed in police custody at the request of the Public Prosecutor, the suspect will be presented before the court at the end of the investigations to answer charges of trademark counterfeiting and the sale of counterfeit food and beverage products.