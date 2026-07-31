Cotonou: FAGACE ready to support the financing of the city’s structuring projects

The African Guarantee and Economic Cooperation Fund plans to support the implementation of the Cotonou Plan 2026-2033. Its president, Nguéto Tiraïna Yambaye, discussed with the mayor of the city the mobilization of resources and the guarantee of loans necessary for financing municipal projects.

The African Guarantee and Economic Cooperation Fund (FAGACE) expresses its willingness to support the structuring projects of the city of Cotonou. Its president, Nguéto Tiraïna Yambaye, was received by the mayor of the economic capital of Benin on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

The discussions focused on the potential intervention of FAGACE in financing the investments outlined in the Cotonou Plan 2026-2033: Scaling Up. The financial institution could particularly contribute to resource mobilization and provide its guarantee for loans intended for the implementation of municipal projects.

The meeting is part of the implementation of component No. 7 of the city’s 2033 Agenda, titled: “Making Governance the Primary Infrastructure for Transformation”. It allowed both parties to identify several avenues for cooperation around urban development financing.

Second Financial Institution to Position Itself

The expression of interest by FAGACE comes shortly after the unanimous adoption of the Cotonou Plan 2026-2033 by the municipal council. This document defines the vision for transforming the city and the main investments to be undertaken in the coming years.

Following the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, FAGACE becomes the second financial institution to officially express its interest in supporting this municipal strategy.

Founded in 1977 in Kigali and based in Cotonou, FAGACE is an African financial institution specializing in guaranteeing financing. Its intervention helps reduce the risks borne by banks and investors to facilitate the access of states, local authorities, and businesses to financial resources.

The institution is also developing mechanisms for mobilizing capital aimed at enhancing the financing of African economies. Its potential support could enable the municipality of Cotonou to secure part of the resources needed to implement the projects outlined in its transformation plan by 2033.