“In Africa, we are called the Brazilians of Africa,” Hakimi before Brazil – Morocco

Morocco kicks off its 2026 World Cup campaign with a clash against Brazil, Saturday at MetLife Stadium, near New York. Semi-finalists in 2022 and now among the world’s top teams, the Atlas Lions are looking to confirm their status against a Seleção led by Carlo Ancelotti and boosted by its offensive stars.

Morocco, a semi-finalist in the previous World Cup, takes the field Saturday, June 13, against Brazil at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, marking the first day of Group C in the 2026 World Cup. At a press conference on Friday, Moroccan captain Achraf Hakimi, a defender for Paris Saint-Germain, expressed his team’s confidence ahead of this group opener.

“In Africa, we are called the Brazilians of Africa,” Hakimi said, acknowledging the quality of the opponent while emphasizing that of his own team. He assured that Morocco, ready to deliver a great performance, was accustomed to the host country’s climatic conditions and had prepared by arriving ahead of time.

Brazil - Morocco Upcoming

The Atlas Lions, now led by Mohamed Ouahbi who succeeded Walid Regragui, reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African team to reach this stage of the competition. Morocco is currently ranked 7th in the FIFA rankings, just behind Brazil. Group C also includes Scotland and Haiti.

Five-time world champion Brazil is managed by Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, who labeled Morocco as “the most dangerous opponent” in the group after the December 2025 draw. The Brazilian squad features players like Vinicius, Raphinha, and Estêvão.

The two teams have faced each other before in the 1998 World Cup in France, in a group that also included Scotland. Morocco won that match against the Scots 3-0 but was eliminated in the group stage. The kickoff for Brazil-Morocco is set for 6 PM local time in New York. The winner of Group C and its runner-up will qualify for the next round of the tournament, hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Group C schedule View full schedule 13/06

23:00 Brazil - Morocco New York New Jersey Stadium Group C Upcoming 14/06

02:00 Haiti - Scotland Boston Stadium Group C Upcoming 19/06

23:00 Scotland - Morocco Boston Stadium Group C Upcoming 20/06

01:30 Brazil - Haiti Philadelphia Stadium Group C Upcoming 24/06

23:00 Scotland - Brazil Miami Stadium Group C Upcoming 24/06

23:00 Morocco - Haiti Atlanta Stadium Group C Upcoming