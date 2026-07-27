Diplomacy: Tiani discusses the opening of the Benin-Niger borders during a media appearance.

On the occasion of the third anniversary of the establishment of the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP), the Nigerien head of state, General Abdourahamane Tiani, addressed the issue of reopening the land border with Benin.

Facing the expectations of the people, the leader was cautious, stating that it was necessary first to “heal” the “wounds” and “traces” left by the diplomatic crisis before proceeding to a definitive normalization, while keeping the door open for negotiations.

For the Niamey government, the material removal of border barriers remains secondary to creating a renewed regulatory and security framework. Stung by economic sanctions and the blockade following the coup, Niger demands stronger legal guarantees.

The aim of the CNSP is to ensure that no government can unilaterally close the border in the future at the whim of political tensions. Thus, the final decision to open must be validated by mutual agreement and recorded in binding commitments for both states.

Resumption of diplomatic dialogue between Cotonou and Niamey

Although the official discourse remains firm, the diplomatic climate has significantly eased compared to previous months, marked by the suspension of oil exports via the pipeline and verbal tensions.

Direct communication channels between Cotonou and Niamey have been reactivated, and the envoys of both nations continue their consultations. This maintenance of contact reflects a shared political will to reach a lasting consensus.

The expectations and optimism of the border populations

On the ground, particularly from Malanville to Gaya, economic actors and local residents are closely following the progress of discussions. Affected by the economic fallout of this prolonged closure, the populations on both banks of the Niger River welcome the continuation of dialogue.

Traders and transporters remain convinced that the historical and fraternal ties uniting Benin and Niger will prevail to lead to a complete reopening of crossing points.