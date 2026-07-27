Independence Day in Benin: disruptions and traffic restrictions in Cotonou from July 27 to August 1, 2026.

As part of the preparations for the celebration of the 66th anniversary of Benin’s accession to international sovereignty, the General Directorate of the Republican Police has released a statement informing about restrictive traffic measures on several major routes in Cotonou.

The affected areas include: the sections of the Pêches road, the Marina boulevard, and Clozel avenue, specifically on the route Fidjrossè-beach junction – EREVAN junction – Port junction – Notre-Dame church junction.

​Times of Restrictions and Closures

​ From Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31, 2026: traffic is restricted from 6 AM to 3 PM.

traffic is from 6 AM to 3 PM. ​On Saturday, August 1, 2026: traffic is strictly prohibited for the public from midnight to 5 PM.

​Diversion Plan Implemented

​To facilitate traffic during these hours, the Republican Police recommends the following alternative routes:

​1. For users coming from the Fin Pavé Fidjrossè junction:

​Take the EREVAN junction roundabout to reach Jean Paul 2 avenue;

​OR take the alley along the eastern fence of the Erevan supermarket to pass behind the Sofitel and the Congress Palace, then join the Marina boulevard via the ramp bordering the Amazone square.

​2. For users coming from the Cotonou Autonomous Port towards Amazone square:

​Take the left ramp bordering Amazone square and the Congress Palace, continue behind the Sofitel to join the Marina boulevard via the alley along the eastern fence of the Erevan supermarket.

​The police authority urges all road users to scrupulously adhere to the temporary signage and the directives of the officers deployed on the field.