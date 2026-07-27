Fight against extortion and corruption: the Director General of the Republican Police announces strict measures

In an official statement made public this Monday, July 27, 2026, in Cotonou, the Director General of the Republican Police, Inspector General of Police of the second class Brice K. ALLOWANOU, took a stand to firmly denounce acts of deviance and corruption observed within the law enforcement forces.

He reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to exemplary discipline and detailed a set of sanctions and reporting mechanisms. The Director General reminded that since 2016, the government has abolished roadblocks in favor of corridor patrols and checks equipped with body cameras and radar (SECUROUTE project) in order to eliminate hassles and smooth traffic.

Despite these measures, some police officers continue to engage in extortion on public roads, thus undermining the image and mission of protection of the institution.

The announced administrative and disciplinary measures

To put an end to these deviations, the police hierarchy is taking a tougher stance through four main areas:

Zero tolerance: any officer caught red-handed in extortion will face disciplinary procedures that may result in dismissal, along with criminal charges.

any officer caught red-handed in extortion will face disciplinary procedures that may result in dismissal, along with criminal charges. Responsibility of unit leaders: commissioners and commanders whose teams are frequently involved in misconduct will be held directly accountable for the failures of their command.

commissioners and commanders whose teams are frequently involved in misconduct will be held directly accountable for the failures of their command. Strengthening controls: internal and external inspection missions are regularly deployed in the field.

internal and external inspection missions are regularly deployed in the field. Processing ongoing cases: several identified extortion cases are currently under investigation and will soon face sanctions.

Call to the public and reporting hotline numbers

Inspector General Brice K. ALLOWANOU urged citizens to break the chain of corruption by firmly refusing to negotiate and systematically demanding a report or a valid receipt.

Road users are invited to report any abuse by providing evidence if possible (photos, videos, testimonies) through several hotline numbers ensuring anonymity:

Republican Police: 117

117 Ministry of the Interior and Public Security: 166

166 Presidency of the Republic: 155 / 01 52 33 33 33 / 01 69 19 00 00

By reminding officials of the meaning of their oath, the hierarchy aims to restore a lasting relationship of trust between the population and the Republican Police.