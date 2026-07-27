Banikoara: Discovery of a lifeless body near a phytosanitary products store in Goumori

A drama occurred this Friday, July 24, in Gbangbango, a village located in the Goumori district, in the Banikoara municipality. The lifeless body of a man estimated to be around fifty years old was discovered near the central storage facility for phytosanitary products in the area, reported Fraternité FM.

According to the initial information gathered on site, the man had allegedly targeted the facilities with the intent to commit theft. He reportedly entered the site intending to steal bags of fertilizer as well as insecticides meant for crop treatment.

The man is said to have climbed the wall of the store and slipped. In his fall, he grabbed the electric wires and was electrocuted. Officers from the Republican Police and the forensic doctor dispatched to the scene to assess the situation noted traces on the victim’s palms confirming the theory of electrocution.

A motorcycle key was found next to the victim. He likely wasn’t alone in the incident; at the time of the drama, his accomplices fled, taking the motorcycle with them.

An investigation has been opened by the relevant authorities to shed light on this tragedy and determine the real causes of death.