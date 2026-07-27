Senegal: Bassirou Diomaye Faye signals the break with Sonko through a strong act

Bassirou Diomaye Faye officially announces the creation of his party “Kiiraay, The Republican Patriots” during a founding assembly in Dakar

The Senegalese president Bassirou Diomaye Faye has taken a decisive step in the national political landscape by officially launching his own political party titled “Kiiraay, The Republican Patriots” this Saturday, July 25, 2026. The event took place at the King Fahd Palace in Dakar during the party’s general founding assembly.

Meaning “that which protects,” the term “Kiiraay” reflects the head of state’s desire to position his movement as a shield and rampart for Senegalese citizens.

This initiative marks a significant political shift for Bassirou Diomaye Faye. While he initially advocated for a strict separation between the highest judiciary and the leadership of a party, which led him to resign from his position as secretary general of Pastef upon taking office. Now, he is set to personally assume the presidency of this new political formation.

A loyalty test within the majority and against Pastef

The launch of “Kiiraay” is set against a backdrop of a decisive break and reconfiguration of the political scene, characterized by the reorganization of forces around the former executive tandem and the departures recorded within Pastef as well as the opposition.

The event serves as a crucial test to assess the positioning of several government members known to be close to the president of the National Assembly, Ousmane Sonko, such as Déthié Fall, Moustapha Guirassy, and Cheikh Tidiane Dièye. The presence or absence of these ministers will be closely monitored to gauge the current political balances.

Focus on the ground before parliamentary challenges

Currently lacking any deputies in a National Assembly still dominated by Pastef, the party “Kiiraay” aims to soon embark on a large national tour to establish its presence throughout Senegal.