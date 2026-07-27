Reunification of the Celestial Christian Church: a decisive step taken under the facilitation of Patrice Talon.

The leaders of the various trends of the Celestial Christianity Church in Benin have taken a significant new step in the reunification process.

Gathered this Friday, July 24, 2026, in Cotonou, at the initiative of facilitator Patrice Talon, they reaffirmed their common will to build a united Church around a harmonized institutional framework.

During this meeting, which brought together representatives from the Holy See of Porto-Novo, Imèko, and the Diocese of the Blue Constitution, several decisive decisions were validated. The participants agreed to undertake all necessary steps leading to the creation of a single diocese in Benin, thereby aligning with the recommendations of the Higher Council of Transition and the guiding principle “One country, one diocese.”

Clarifications on the Pilgrimage and Ecclesiastical Authority

The discussions also established the organizational framework for the Nativity pilgrimage, which will take place at the historically revealed site of Sèmè-Kpodji or, if unavailable, at the Imèko site.

Pending the later appointment of a single global pastor, the faithful of the Benin diocese are invited to show the same deference and equal respect to Reverends Adeogun and Oshoffa, while fully recognizing the authority of the governance bodies of the diocese.

A Dynamic of Peace and Reconciled Harmony

At the end of the work, all stakeholders praised the quality of the dialogue as well as the atmosphere of brotherhood that prevailed throughout the discussions.

All engaged actors reiterated their determination to continue consultations to sustainably strengthen unity, peace, and cohesion within the Celestial Christianity Church in Benin.