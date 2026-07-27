“He refuses to take responsibility for his actions,” Dani Olmo responds to Roberto Ayala.

Few days after the incidents that marred the 2026 World Cup final, Dani Olmo reacted to statements made by Roberto Ayala. The Spanish midfielder accuses Lionel Scaloni’s assistant of minimizing the events and believes that his apologies are insincere.

The atmosphere remains tense between Spain and Argentina after the 2026 World Cup final. At the heart of the controversy, Dani Olmo responded to Roberto Ayala’s recent statements, the assistant coach of Albiceleste, with whom he had a confrontation at the final whistle. In a previous statement, Ayala had claimed that it was just a simple push, denying having struck the Spanish midfielder. A version of events that Dani Olmo categorically rejects.

Asked by Diari de Terrassa, the Spanish international stated that the former Argentinian defender’s comments did not reflect what actually occurred. According to him, apologies only hold value when they are accompanied by a genuine acknowledgment of the facts. “Someone who says they want to apologize while justifying their action as a reaction to a comment is not sincere. I did not provoke him, so he has no reason to justify what he did”, Olmo stated, as reported by SPORTbible.

The player from La Roja also emphasized the importance of taking responsibility. “What defines a person is not the mistake itself, but the courage to acknowledge it with humility, honesty, and dignity, especially when our loved ones and millions of fans are watching the match.” The incidents occurred after Spain’s victory over Argentina (1-0 after extra time), thanks to a goal from Ferran Torres in the 106th minute. Several scuffles broke out between players and staff members of both teams, including the one involving Dani Olmo and Roberto Ayala.

According to Olmo, the former Argentine international struck him in the neck, while Ayala continues to assert that it was just a simple contact. FIFA announced the opening of an investigation into the incidents that occurred after the final. Those found guilty of misconduct could face disciplinary sanctions and fines.

