Benin – Nigeria: Romuald Wadagni and Kashim Shettima lay the foundations for a strengthened partnership

The diplomatic and economic relations between Benin and Nigeria are taking a new step forward.

This Friday afternoon, the Beninese Minister of State for Economy and Finance, Romuald Wadagni, welcomed the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, in Cotonou, during an official visit leading a significant delegation of high-ranking Nigerian dignitaries.

This high-level meeting reflects the shared commitment of both nations to revitalize their bilateral cooperation. Beyond diplomatic formalities, the discussions allowed for a candid addressing of the major strategic challenges facing Cotonou and Abuja, while identifying new opportunities to boost their partnership.

At the heart of the discussions: stimulating economic development, simplifying and intensifying cross-border trade, strengthening regional integration, and addressing the major security challenges impacting the West African sub-region.

By reaffirming their commitment to dialogue, mutual trust, and ongoing consultation, representatives from both states send a strong message. This meeting marks a shared determination to work towards regional stability, economic growth, and sustainable prosperity for the Beninese and Nigerian populations.