Benin – Justice: the former head of the 12th arrondissement of Cotonou, Samuel Akindès, receives a 5-year prison sentence.

The decision was made by the Court for the repression of economic offenses and terrorism (CRIET). The former chief of the 12th district of Cotonou, Samuel Akindès, received a sentence of 5 years in prison.

At the end of the deliberations, the special court went beyond the requests of the public prosecutor by sentencing the former chief of the 12th district of Cotonou, Samuel Akindès, to a term of five years in prison, according to information reported by Libre Express.

Charged with “abuse of office,” the former local elected official was arrested last May by the Economic and Financial Brigade (BEF) and then placed under a detention order. The case revolves around the alleged collection of a sum of three million CFA francs in connection with the establishment of the “Eya” community and sports center in Fidjrossè Akogbato.

While the defense argued for acquittal by citing mere political support related to electoral processes, the judges of the CRIET ultimately found the accused guilty, thus imposing a significant penalty.