Abomey-Calavi: temporary closure of sand quarries and summons for property owners of infringing sites

An inter-institutional inspection tour carried out this Friday, July 25, in Abomey-Calavi, in the Atlantic department, resulted in the temporary closure of several sand quarries and the summons of many construction site owners in violation to the town hall.

The information was made public on the official Facebook page of the town hall. The operation was conducted jointly by the Atlantic prefect, Raphaël Akotegnon, and the mayor of Abomey-Calavi, Nathanaël Koty, supported by the executive secretariat, municipal councilors, and the municipality’s technical services.

The inspection teams successively covered three major neighborhoods in the commune:

Togbin in the Godomey district;

in the Godomey district; Maria-Gléta attached to the Ouèdo district;

attached to the Ouèdo district; Calavi-Centre, in the immediate vicinity of the local hospital.

Non-compliance of quarries and illegal occupation of at-risk areas

In the sand extraction quarries inspected, several violations were noted, including the absence of invoicing, the transport of sand by unprotected trucks, and the overall disregard for environmental and safety regulations. In light of these breaches, the prefect ordered the temporary closure of all visited sites until they meet compliance.

In Maria-Gléta, attention was drawn to the illegal occupation of the safety corridor of the gas pipeline connecting the sector to the Glo-Djigbé Industrial Zone (GDIZ). The authorities reminded of the major danger these constructions represent and demanded absolute respect for public utility easements.

Urban planning violations and flood threats

In terms of urban planning, the mission noted numerous construction sites without building permits. Additionally, constructions have been set up in low-lying areas, disrupting the natural flow of rainwater and increasing the risk of flooding. The implicated owners have been summoned to appear at the town hall to regularize their situation.

Mayor Nathanaël Koty reiterated his commitment to enforcing the urban planning code and urged all developers, operators, and citizens to strictly comply with laws and regulations.