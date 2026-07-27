Zazie targeted by a false political allegation, she files a complaint for identity theft.

Zazie denied on X the political statements attributed to her on social media and announced on July 26, 2026, that she had filed a complaint for identity theft to protect her image, following the dissemination of excerpts and messages that she claims she never made.

The singer, known for her solo career and her role as a media personality — notably as a coach on the show The Voice on TF1 — used the platform X (formerly Twitter) to contest the virality of posts attributing political positions to her that, according to her, are fabricated or distorted.

In her post, Zazie described the circulating messages as “an attack on [her] image” and “identity theft” and clarified that she had taken legal steps. She also thanked those who had alerted her to the phenomenon and acknowledged the “kindness” of her interlocutors.

Identity Theft and Filing a Complaint

The message relayed by the artist on X reads: “Good evening, For the past few days, posts have been circulating on the internet, attributing to me statements I have never made. This is at minimum an attack on my image and identity theft. I have therefore decided to file a criminal complaint. Thank you to those who alerted me.” This intervention aims to put an end to the rumors and to create a public record of her contestation.

Zazie’s publication quickly sparked reactions online, from support from internet users to media follow-ups, reflecting the rapid spread of content on social platforms and the increasing use of legal proceedings by public figures to assert their rights.

The recourse to filing a complaint for identity theft corresponds, legally, to the desire to have the authenticity of statements recognized and to punish the creation or fraudulent attribution of statements to a physical person. Zazie indicated that she chose this path to protect her image and moral integrity in the face of the circulation of the contentious messages.

This new episode comes just days after a media interview focused on the genesis of the legendary song “Allumer le feu” by Johnny Hallyday, with which the lyricist is associated, and as the artist continues to be frequently cited for her previous public political positions.

In previous interviews, Zazie has already expressed her convictions: in an interview with Libération in 2022, she particularly mentioned her trauma related to the second round of the 2002 presidential election and, during the last presidential election, she admitted to having slipped “two Macron ballots” into the ballot box, expressing her fear regarding the rise of extremes. She also stated that she is in favor of certain green candidates, believing that they are concerned about the concrete problems facing citizens.