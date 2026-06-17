France: a new album by Céline Dion is taking shape with an unreleased track written by Ycare.

An unpublished title by Céline Dion, titled “Bonjour pardon merci,” has been submitted to Sacem, with Ycare writing and Renaud Rebillaud composing. No official release date has been announced yet, but this track could serve as the second single from the singer’s upcoming album, following her return to French with “Dansons.”

PARIS – An unpublished track by Céline Dion, titled “Bonjour pardon merci,” has been added to the catalog of the Société des auteurs, compositeurs et éditeurs de musique (Sacem), according to the record available on the organization’s website. The song is written by Ycare and composed by Renaud Rebillaud, with Céline Dion listed as the performer. No release date has been announced by the singer or her label, but the title corresponds to the second single expected before summer, according to the timeline revealed in March by Le Parisien.

Ycare, a Franco-Lebanese singer-songwriter who rose to fame through the show Nouvelle Star in 2008, confirmed to BFMTV that he wrote what he described as a song about gratitude for Céline Dion. Renaud Rebillaud is one of the most sought-after composers in French pop, having signed songs for Sexion d’Assaut, Gims, Kendji Girac, Vitaa and Slimane, Amel Bent, and Louane.

This title would be the second single from an upcoming album, the first since “Courage” released in 2019. The first single, “Dansons,” written by Jean-Jacques Goldman and released on April 17, marked the Quebec singer’s return to French after a decade. The song reached number one in Quebec, number three in French-speaking Belgium, and number 25 in the singles chart in France. A third title is expected to be revealed on September 12, the day of the first of sixteen concerts scheduled at the Plenitude Arena (formerly Paris La Défense Arena). Ten additional dates have been added since May 2027.

Céline Dion, 58, announced in December 2022 that she has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological disease that forced her to cancel her world tour. Her appearance at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games in July 2024 marked her first public return. According to her neurologist, quoted by BFMTV, the singer is now able to get back on stage. With nearly 260 million albums sold over her career, Céline Dion remains one of the most popular artists in the world.