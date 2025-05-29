France: Brigitte Macron seen slapping the president? What Richard de Seze says about the viral video

- Publicité-

You may have seen the surprising footage, or at least heard about it: just before disembarking from the plane that brought him to Vietnam, French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be slapped in the face by his wife, Brigitte Macron. In the video, shot by the Associated Press, two hands—presumably Brigitte’s—suddenly emerge from off camera and land sharply on the president’s face. A gesture that, in all appearances, resembles a slap.

Emmanuel Macron looks visibly startled, understandably so, especially as he realizes the incident was captured on camera. The Elysée Palace was quick to respond with an official explanation: initially dismissing the footage as AI-generated disinformation, possibly of Russian origin. But that line was soon abandoned.

It’s real, confirmed the Elysée. Authentic, as President Macron himself might put it. But, officials insist, it was not a slap—it was, quote, “a moment of decompression.” The couple were “playfully teasing each other like schoolkids,” according to AFP, citing sources close to the president. The gesture was described as a light-hearted and affectionate interaction after a long flight.

Yet, not everyone is convinced by this explanation of “amorous horseplay.” Eyewitnesses cited anonymously claim tensions between Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron had been simmering throughout the flight. At the heart of this alleged marital friction: Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani, who has been the subject of persistent rumors suggesting an affair with the French president for over a year.

In March 2025, Le Point quoted the actress expressing her love for “an incarnation of France,” a cryptic phrase that left the media speculating. Some briefly pointed to Sébastien de l’Oglo or Michel Barnier, but focus quickly shifted to Emmanuel Macron, especially after Farahani told Paris Match that French men often remain emotionally entangled with their mothers and are unable to leave their wives—even when in love with someone else.

Despite firm denials from the Elysée—delivered with what some call the confidence of seasoned political spin—questions linger. This is not the first time French administrations have faced scrutiny over private affairs. Past governments managed to keep hidden, for years, President Mitterrand’s secret daughter and President Chirac’s extramarital relationships.

Some insiders suggest that Macron might have told Brigitte he plans to divorce after his second term, and even expressed a desire to have a child—claims that remain unconfirmed.

In light of this context, many find it easier to believe that Brigitte, as a woman feeling betrayed, reacted spontaneously, rather than accepting the palace’s account of a “lighthearted scuffle.”

While the Elysée maintains its version, the public remains divided between scandal and skepticism.