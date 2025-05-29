GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Live logo
Live logo
Search

France: Brigitte Macron seen slapping the president? What Richard de Seze says about the viral video

Celebrity
By Ousmane Traoré Samba
2 min.read
HomePeopleCelebrityFrance: Brigitte Macron seen slapping the president? What Richard de Seze says about the viral video
Brigitte Macron gifle Emmanuel Macron à leur descente d’avion @ DR
Brigitte Macron gifle Emmanuel Macron à leur descente d’avion @ DR
- Publicité-

You may have seen the surprising footage, or at least heard about it: just before disembarking from the plane that brought him to Vietnam, French President Emmanuel Macron appears to be slapped in the face by his wife, Brigitte Macron. In the video, shot by the Associated Press, two hands—presumably Brigitte’s—suddenly emerge from off camera and land sharply on the president’s face. A gesture that, in all appearances, resembles a slap.

Emmanuel Macron looks visibly startled, understandably so, especially as he realizes the incident was captured on camera. The Elysée Palace was quick to respond with an official explanation: initially dismissing the footage as AI-generated disinformation, possibly of Russian origin. But that line was soon abandoned.

It’s real, confirmed the Elysée. Authentic, as President Macron himself might put it. But, officials insist, it was not a slap—it was, quote, “a moment of decompression.” The couple were “playfully teasing each other like schoolkids,” according to AFP, citing sources close to the president. The gesture was described as a light-hearted and affectionate interaction after a long flight.

Yet, not everyone is convinced by this explanation of “amorous horseplay.” Eyewitnesses cited anonymously claim tensions between Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron had been simmering throughout the flight. At the heart of this alleged marital friction: Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani, who has been the subject of persistent rumors suggesting an affair with the French president for over a year.

- Publicité-

In March 2025, Le Point quoted the actress expressing her love for “an incarnation of France,” a cryptic phrase that left the media speculating. Some briefly pointed to Sébastien de l’Oglo or Michel Barnier, but focus quickly shifted to Emmanuel Macron, especially after Farahani told Paris Match that French men often remain emotionally entangled with their mothers and are unable to leave their wives—even when in love with someone else.

Despite firm denials from the Elysée—delivered with what some call the confidence of seasoned political spin—questions linger. This is not the first time French administrations have faced scrutiny over private affairs. Past governments managed to keep hidden, for years, President Mitterrand’s secret daughter and President Chirac’s extramarital relationships.

Some insiders suggest that Macron might have told Brigitte he plans to divorce after his second term, and even expressed a desire to have a child—claims that remain unconfirmed.

- Publicité-

In light of this context, many find it easier to believe that Brigitte, as a woman feeling betrayed, reacted spontaneously, rather than accepting the palace’s account of a “lighthearted scuffle.”

While the Elysée maintains its version, the public remains divided between scandal and skepticism.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

NEWSFEED
World

British throne: Prince William reportedly plans to sideline Prince Andrew as future king

Somalia

“I felt at home”: Samuel Eto’o visits Somalia in symbolic show of pan-African solidarity

Cameroon

Cameroon: father of singer Lydol jailed for murder of a child

World

Argentina: Trial on Diego Maradona’s Death Declared Null

World

Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron: everything you need to know about their historic visit to Albert and Charlene of Monaco

World

“Who would have thought?” Véronique Jannot becomes a mother again at 68

World

Sean “Diddy” Combs trial: 50 Cent responds after being mentioned in court

Benin

“Professional football is over”: Stéphane Sessègnon announces his retirement

Benin

“I’ve never had a problem with any artist,” Nikanor addresses the “Adjapiano” controversy

Ivory Coast

“Watching my mother suffer without being able to help her is my greatest pain,” says Claire Bahi

VIEW ALL FEEDS
West Africa
Southern Africa
Central Africa
East Africa
Maghreb

Copyright © 2025 BENIN WEB TV | All Right Reserved